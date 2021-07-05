CWV Chain (CWV) Price Down 4.3% This Week

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $18,314.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00139724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00166881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,867.42 or 1.00158547 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

