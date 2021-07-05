Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. 10,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,253. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $46,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,034 shares of company stock worth $2,487,864 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $10,390,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 85,091 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.