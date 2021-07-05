Datum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56,146.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $56,146.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00054047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.52 or 0.00795655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.12 or 0.07997815 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

