Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:DAWN) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 6th. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DAWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $22.85 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.