DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.11. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $92.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $2.1452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $8.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

