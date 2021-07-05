Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $5.24 on Friday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

