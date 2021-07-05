DerivaDAO Price Hits $2.76 on Major Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00008018 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $72.15 million and $82,916.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00137486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00167729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,631.94 or 1.00430365 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

