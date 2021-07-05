Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $185.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.71.

Shares of NXST opened at $151.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $75.10 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,078.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

