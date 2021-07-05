Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Amundi stock opened at $83.40 on Thursday. Amundi has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40.
Amundi Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.