Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.90 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €5.90 ($6.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 39.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.27 ($8.55).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €9.82 ($11.56) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

