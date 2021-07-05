Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,810,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 20,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

DVN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.23. 9,168,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,563,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 127.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

