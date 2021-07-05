Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $36,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $191.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

