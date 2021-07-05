Digital Insurance Token (DIT) One Day Volume Hits $162.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $614,079.87 and $162.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.10 or 0.00641663 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

