DigixDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $307,999.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $428.05 or 0.01254696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $37.90 million and approximately $307,999.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00098046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.08 or 0.00879593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 88,543 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

