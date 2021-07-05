Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $195,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $203.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

