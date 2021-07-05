Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $140.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.31.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.66.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

