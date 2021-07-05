DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $482.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post $482.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.90 million and the highest is $485.00 million. DocuSign reported sales of $342.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at $43,539,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.82. 1,232,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,684. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of -258.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.21. DocuSign has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

