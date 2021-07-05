Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,201,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $551.83 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.84 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $498.59. The company has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.29.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

