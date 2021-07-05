Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 20,078 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,626,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after acquiring an additional 598,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $64.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

