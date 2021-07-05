Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 948 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $83,930,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after acquiring an additional 668,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 297,499 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $70.98 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

