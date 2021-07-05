Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 905,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 635,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Dover stock opened at $151.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Dover by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

