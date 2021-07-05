Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRETF shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of DRETF traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $18.57. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.8091 per share. This represents a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

