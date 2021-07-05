Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $578,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.7% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 929.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.51. 1,779,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

