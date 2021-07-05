Dundas Partners LLP Sells 15,412 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Dundas Partners LLP cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,412 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 2.9% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,765 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after buying an additional 625,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,144. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

