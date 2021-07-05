Dvision Network (DVI) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $57.27 million and $22.33 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.94 or 0.00819050 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

