Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,547 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of ATEC opened at $15.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

