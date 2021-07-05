Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 5,224 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of Vapotherm worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,773,000 after buying an additional 76,555 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth $3,534,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $584.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of -1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 17,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $421,888.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

