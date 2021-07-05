Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $421,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 312.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.04.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $118.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.73, a P/E/G ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

