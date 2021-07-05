Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

NYSE:RE opened at $252.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.77. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.