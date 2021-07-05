Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $410,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $119,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.31 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

