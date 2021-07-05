Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $452,000 in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,724 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,967,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,562,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,364.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,087 in the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.