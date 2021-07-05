Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 937,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 611,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after buying an additional 536,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,062.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 176,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

