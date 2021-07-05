Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 9,176 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $21,026,000. WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $18,131,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $11,610,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 396,542 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SC opened at $40.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

SC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

