Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 458,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 383,852 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth about $15,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth about $5,832,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DX traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,830. The stock has a market cap of $595.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

