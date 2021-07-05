EarnX (EARNX) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One EarnX coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EarnX has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EarnX has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $67,475.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00044727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00135270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00166669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,784.79 or 1.00355515 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 7,153,738,949,340 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

