Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,545. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60. Edenred has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $30.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

