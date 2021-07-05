Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 30,215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 66,908 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.