Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

