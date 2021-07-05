Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $262.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $225.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LLY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.07.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $233.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.98. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.