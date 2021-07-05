ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 236.0 days.

OTCMKTS EGKLF opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EGKLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.