Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. 1,063,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,125. Envista has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $605,611.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,731.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 14,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $644,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,607 shares of company stock worth $7,065,622. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.