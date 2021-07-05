EOS Force (EOSC) Market Cap Hits $23.06 Million

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $23.06 million and approximately $123,849.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00291936 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013344 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001773 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

