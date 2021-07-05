Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 44.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,554,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CarMax by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 39,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $133.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.13. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,478 shares of company stock valued at $43,944,169 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

