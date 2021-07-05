Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 252,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,629,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $156.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $472.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

