Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 163,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

