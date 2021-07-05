Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 25.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after buying an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Pinterest stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,321.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 919,440 shares of company stock valued at $64,920,209 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

