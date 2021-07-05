Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 142,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 217,238 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.04. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

