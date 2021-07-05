Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for General Mills, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of General Mills in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 8.2% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 113,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

