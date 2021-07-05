Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. 287,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

