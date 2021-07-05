Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

GMBL stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

